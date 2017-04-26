Napoli president opens up about future of Man Utd target

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis claims that Manchester United target Dries Mertens may only stay at the club if he sorts out his personal problems.

De Laurentiis spoke to BEIN Sport about the future of Belgian midfielder Dries Mertens amid links with a move to the Premier League.

“I believe that he has the desire to stay but he has to solve the problems with his wife,” the president said.

“If he can do this then there is no doubt he will remain with us and we’ll welcome him with open arms.”

This comes after reports last month that Mertens held secret talks with Manchester United representatives in an Italian hotel.

He was allegedly spotted speaking to officials in a Naples hotel between 9am and 11am according to Italian publication II Mattino.

De Laurentiis also commented on rejecting a €55million offer from Chelsea for defender Kalidou Koulibaly.

He explained: “I told Antonio Conte that I could not give away someone like Koulibaly unless the coach told me to do so.”