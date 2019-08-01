Napoli ready to bid £54.6m to land Arsenal, Everton attacking target

Napoli are reportedly keen on signing Arsenal and Everton target Wilfried Zaha and are willing to pay £54.6m for the Crystal Palace winger.

However, the Eagles side are still not keen to sell the 26-year-old Ivory Coast international, according to Sky Sports News.

Zaha, who still has four years remaining on his contract, has been the subject of bids from Arsenal and Everton this summer – both of which were turned down by Palace.

Arsenal are now close to signing Lille forward Nicolas Pepe, who was also a Napoli target, with a deal to be completed on Thursday, according to the French side’s president.

For his part, Zaha still wants to leave Palace this summer, with his preferred move being across London to the Emirates to join his boyhood club Arsenal.

However, their £40m offer was flatly rejected by the Eagles, while Everton are now on the verge on signing Juventus forward Moise Kean after their £55m Zaha offer was also dismissed.

If a move to Naples also fails to materialise then Zaha could be left playing out the first half of the campaign at Selhurst Park, something that could be problematic for the club and the player.

