Napoli set huge €120m price for star linked with Premier League move

Napoli have slapped a massive €120m price tag on reported Liverpool and Manchester City target Fabian Ruiz, according to reports in Italy.

The Spanish midfielder has impressed since replacing current Chelsea star Jorginho at Napoli last summer, leading to rumours of interest from his homeland – as well as the Premier League.

Liverpool are among the sides to be linked after his impressive performance against them in the Champions League, while also in contention are Manchester City, Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus – although relations between the Italian duo are frosty. Napoli are eager to keep hold of the 23-year-old, who is in line for a bumper wage increase.

According to Corriere Dello Sport, as part of any new deal, Napoli want to insert a €120m (£105m) release clause to deter any potential suitors. While his present contract still runs until 2023, they want to send a statement by raising his price tag significantly.

Barcelona have already scouted the winner of this year’s Euro Under-21 Golden Player award, but the Serie A side are confident of keeping him, given president Aurelio De Laurentiis’s tough approach – which, for example, has helped them keep hold of Manchester United target Kalidou Koulibaly thus far.