Napoli slap huge price on Pole amid fresh Liverpool interest in star

Napoli have attempted to ward off renewed interest in Piotr Zielinski from Liverpool by slapping a €65million (£57.3m) price tag on the midfielder.

Jurgen Klopp was first linked with the then-Udinede star when he first took over at Anfield in October 2015, but despite holding talks with the player over a £13million move, the Reds baulked at his asking price.

But Liverpool’s stalling allowed Napoli to nip in and since then the Pole has developed into one of Serie A’s leading midfielders, drawing comparisons from his manager to Kevin De Bruyne.

And amid claims Klopp could come back in for Zielinski this summer, Corriere dello Sport say they have slapped the huge price on the player in a bid to ward off Liverpool, with the Italian newspaper suggesting they have put a €65million fee on the head of the 23-year-old.

Despite that, Zielinski cannot yet consider himself a regular at Napoli, having made just eight starts this season and a further 16 off the bench as the club looks to pip Juventus to the Serie A title.

The player, however, has netted seven times this season, with his play earning rave reviews from Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri.

“He is an absolute talent, he also has great physical skills and if he grows in the level of personality, he can play in any area of ​​the court, the new De Bruyne,” he said.

And those skills have certainly caught the attention of Liverpool, who must now be kicking themselves after failing to push through the deal back in 2016 and in light of Napoli’s new valuation.

