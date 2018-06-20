Napoli star appears to confirm appointment of new Chelsea boss

Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly has seemingly confirmed the appointment of Maurizio Sarri as the new Chelsea boss.

The former Napoli boss has been linked with taking the Stamford Bridge hotseat amid reports that Antonio Conte is set to be sacked by the Blues.

The Daily Star on Wednesday claimed that Sarri is even making transfer plans already, and wants to bring Napoli forward Dries Mertens with him to London as his first signing.

Koulibaly – who has himself been linked with a move to Chelsea – has now seemingly confirmed that the 59-year-old will take over from Conte.

“I think that Chelsea fans can expect good football from him, because he’s a great coach,” Koulibaly told reporters after Senegal’s 2-1 win over Poland on Tuesday.

“I feel sorry because he’s no longer the Napoli coach, but now we have Ancelotti, who’s another great manager and we know we can win with him.

“I hope he [Sarri] can win something with Chelsea, because he is a great coach. I think the club has to give him some time, because he will change the way the team plays football.

“In Naples, both players and fans fell in love with his game and I think in London the same thing will happen.”

