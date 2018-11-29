Napoli star promises Liverpool a fight ahead of Anfield showdown

Another Napoli star has told Liverpool what to expect when the two teams go head to head in their Champions League showdown next month.

Wednesday night’s 2-1 defeat to PSG meant that the Reds have lost all three away games in the group stage and now they must beat the Serie A side on Merseyside on December 11 to progress, but even that may not be enough.

If Liverpool beat Napoli 1-0 they go though, but a 2-1 win would not be enough, as they will be eliminated on the away goals rule but a win by two or more goals will guarantee their progress.

Also if PSG lose or draw against Red Star Belgrade then the Reds will go through with any win against Napoli.

Speaking after Napoli’s game against Red Star, experienced midfielder Marek Hamsik spoke about the tough trip to Anfield, following on from teammate Allan’s comments.

Hamsik told Sky Sport: “Everything is played in Liverpool? I do not know how to score at Anfield, but we will play it. We can play it, it will be a great show.

“We did not ask for information about what was happening between PSG and Liverpool, the people shouted and thought in a positive result, but it was not so.

“I try to do my best. Regret for the first leg with the Red Star? We’re sorry, but we have to do a great game in Liverpool.”