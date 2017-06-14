Napoli star’s agent denies £45m Chelsea transfer links

Lorenzo Insigne’s agent has denied claims the player will make a£45million move to Chelsea – and insists the Italian is happy to stay at Napoli.

A report in Tuesday’s papers suggested Antonio Conte had earmarked the playmaker as a potential replacement for Eden Hazard, should Real Madrid swoop for their star Belgian.

Conte managed the Napoli talisman during his time in charge of the Italy national team and a reunion was mooted by The Sun.

But the 26-year-old’s agent has been quick to respond to the speculation and told Italian station Radio Kiss Kiss that Partenopei fans can relax and that his client is staying at the San Paolo.

“I would start by saying the offer reported in The Sun would be low,” Franco della Monica said. “He has always been in the sights of many clubs.

“The priority for Lorenzo, though, is to be wearing the Napoli shirt and be rewarded in an important way by his team. Now he has both and he is happy as well.”

Insigne recently signed a bumper new deal which will tie him to the club until 2022.