Napoli star’s agent teases Liverpool over possible summer switch

Jorginho’s agent has told Liverpool his client would prefer to stay at Napoli next season – but has told Jurgen Klopp’s side not to give up hope of signing the Italy midfielder.

The Brazil-born star has been tipped up as a £50million summer target for the Reds as Klopp scours Europe for a possible replacement for Emre Can, who appears destined to leave Anfield on a free transfer this summer.

And Jorginho appears to have been earmarked as a major target, with the player possibly being sacrificed by coach Mauro Sarri, who has already drawn up a shortlist of replacements.

But Jorginho’s representative Joao Santos says while the player hopes to stay next season, he admits his future may be taken out of the player’s hands.

Santos told Italian radio station CRG: “First off, I hope that Jorginho plays for the national side.

“If replacements do arrive, then they will likely start as a sub.

“I don’t know what Napoli’s plan is but Jorginho doesn’t want to leave Sarri’s team.

“If there are offers for him and Napoli agree, then we could maybe talk about it but let’s see.

“Jorginho still has another two years of his contract and he could even renew his deal with Napoli in months to come.”

Sampdoria midfielder Lucas Torreira is the man the club are thought to have identified as a potential replacement for Jorginho.

Want news and features on the Reds on your Facebook timeline? Like our dedicated Liverpool page.

More from Planet Sport: Novak Djokovic’s 41-0 start to the 2011 season (Tennis365)