Napoli ‘submit offer’ for Nottingham Forest star who is ‘ready to leave’ after being neglected by Nuno

Napoli have reportedly ‘made an offer’ to sign Nottingham Forest midfielder Orel Mangala on loan, with an option to buy included in the deal.

The 25-year-old was one of the Tricky Trees’ most important players under Steve Cooper but hasn’t played 90 minutes under new boss Nuno Espirito Santo.

Mangala featured 18 times under Cooper this season, scoring one goal in the process.

The Belgium international has grown incredibly frustrated by Nuno’s lack of trust in him, however, and reports suggest that he is now actively pursuing a move elsewhere.

Clubs from the Serie A are now showing the most concrete interest in the Nottingham Forest star, with Napoli and Juventus both working hard on a deal.

Given the fact that he doesn’t seem to be in Nuno’s plans, it seems likely that the manager could sanction his exit this month.

READ MORE: Premier League Predictions: Tottenham topple Man Utd to leave Ten Hag reeling; Man City stroll; revenge is sweet for Liverpool

Napoli ‘submit loan offer’ for Mangala

According to reputed transfer journalist Florian Plettenberg, Napoli have now submitted an offer for Mangala.

On X, Plettenberg wrote: “Exclusive news on Mangala: Napoli have submitted an offer for a six month loan with an option to buy!

“Juventus is also still pushing to sign him this winter on loan. Talks and negotiations ongoing.

“Mangala, ready to leave Forest now!”

A seperate report from Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio claims that Napoli are ‘close to closing a deal for him’ after taking ‘steps forward’ in negotiations with the Tricky Trees.

Interestingly, the Serie A giants are also pursuing a deal for Bournemouth attacking midfielder Hamed Traore, so we could potentially see two Premier League stars join the Italian club in the near future.

It will be interesting to see how high Napoli are willing to go when negotiating their option to buy fee for Mangala.

Forest signed Mangala for £12.7m in the summer of 2022, so will no doubt be looking to receive a fee of at least that amount should they agree to moving him on permanently.

DON’T MISS: FA Cup fourth-round draw: Blockbuster home tie for Tottenham; Man Utd facing tricky away day; Liverpool back at Anfield