Napoli are reportedly trying to raise the release clause of Liverpool and Chelsea target Piotr Zielinski to a massive €150 million.

The Serie A giants have opened preliminary talks with the midfielder’s representatives over a new deal, amid talk that Liverpool have stepped up their interest in the player, according to Calciomercato.

The 24-year-old’s current release clause stands at a respectable €65 million but with Jurgen Klopp’s men showing significant interest, Napoli are hoping that the Poland international agreeing to a new deal will enable them to more than double his exit fee.

Napoli chairman Aurelio De Laurentiis is desperate not to lose any more of his top stars on the cheap and is well known to be a tough negotiator when it comes to transfers – in or out.

Zielinski is highly regarded in Italy and was strongly linked with a switch to Anfield before he made a €16million move from Udinese to Naples.

Chelsea also tried to sign the player over the summer, but Maurizio Sarri was unable to complete any other moves for Napoli players after signing midfielder Jorginho.

