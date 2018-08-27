Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea’s hopes of signing a Napoli star look set to fade further after the Serie A side planned to offer the player a huge new contract, which would see his buy-out clause raised significantly.

The Premier League trio are reported admirers of Poland star Piotr Zielinski with all three said to have made enquiries for the player over various stages this summer.

While a firm bid didn’t materialise, all three are reported to be keeping tabs on the midfielder, with his current deal due to expire in 2021.

However, according to Tuttosport, Napoli are reportedly ready to offer Zielinski a contract extension until 2023 – and with it a significant wage increase.

The Polish midfielder was the star man against Milan on Saturday night, scoring twice as the Partenopei came from 2-0 down to claim an incredible 3-2 success.

According to the Italian paper, Napoli fielded a series of enquiries this summer for the former Udinese man – who has been chased by Jurgen Klopp since his appointment at Anfield in October 2015 – though no-one would pay the €65m release clause in his current deal.

Former Napoli coach – and current Chelsea boss – Maurizio Sarri is also a huge fan of the player, having compared him to Kevin De Bruyne earlier this year.

Sarri told Tuttomercato: “He is an absolute talent, he also has great physical skills and if he grows in the level of personality, he can play in any area of ​​the court, the new De Bruyne.”

New Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti, however, has made it clear that he sees Zielinski as a vital part of his midfield, and it’s claimed positive talks have already been staged between the player and his agent.

According to the report, the new deal for Zielinsksi will also see his buy-out clause raised to €90m, diminishing the Premier League trio’s chances of landing the player even further.

