Napoli want to ‘negotiate new deal’ with Man United target

Napoli will try to tempt forward Dries Mertens to stay at the club amid interest from Manchester United, according to reports.

It was reported earlier this month that Manchester United had held secret talks with Mertens in an Italian hotel but his representatives have since denied that he met with a foreign team.

Not only are the Red Devils understood to be interest but also Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool with the 29-year-old having scored 25 goals this campaign.

Il Mattino claims that the Serie A side will try and negotiate a new deal to keep the Belgium international on their books.

Merten’s contract at the Sao Paolo runs out at the end of next season and now the club will have to decide whether to sell up or risk losing him for nothing.

The report continues by suggesting that the new deal could be 3-4 years long worth €3million a season.