Nasri ‘given deadline’ to prove his worth to Manchester City

Samir Nasri is reportedly fighting to save his career at Man City and has been given an ultimatum as Pep Guardiola finalises his plans.

The Frenchman is said to be one of the players that has returned to pre-season in bad shape and, according to the Daily Mirror, has just one month to show that he has the will and desire to carry on playing at the Etihad.

The former Arsenal man is earning £130,000 a week, which could put off potential suitors Roma in making a formal offer for the midfielder.