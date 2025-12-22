Fulham, West Ham, Bournemouth and Crystal Palace are being put on alert amid a belief that Nathan Ake will be allowed to leave Manchester City in January and with sources have revealed the Cityzens’ asking price.

Ake, a £41m signing from Bournemouth in summer 2020 and now into his sixth season at the Etihad, has fallen down the pecking order under Pep Guardiola this term. And while the dependable and versatile defender has made 13 appearances across all competitions, he has just two starts to his name in the Premier League and Champions League so far this term.

Now sources suggest an exit could open up for Ake at a time when Manchester City are exploring the market for a new centre-back of their own.

While it remains unclear whether Guardiola’s side are targeting a defensive signing in January or if they prefer to wait until the summer, it is understood that City’s stance on the winter window has shifted – with the club now more open to strengthening mid-season than previously anticipated.

City currently sit just two points behind league leaders Arsenal and, with a title push firmly in sight, are seriously considering making significant additions to the squad.

Any decision to sanction Ake’s departure would likely be accompanied by a replacement arrival, with City keen to maintain depth across their defensive options.

The Premier League champions have been linked with Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi, though sources continue to indicate the England international is reluctant to move before the summer window.

Assessing where Nathan Ake could move and Man City’s asking price

Should City green-light his exit, the 30-year-old will not be short of options, though the sides that we understand are in the running, do not offer the same trophy guarantee as Ake enjoyed at City.

But which of West Ham, Crystal Palace, Fulham and Bournemouth are best placed to sign him?

Starting with West Ham, we understand Nuno Espirito Santo is prioritising the addition of a central defender in the next transfer window, alongside their search for a new striker.

However, given the Hammers are currently right in the relegation quagmire and currently sit five points from safety, it would remain to be seen if the 57-times capped Netherlands international would seriously consider a move to the London Stadium.

Fulham, meanwhile, are similar in their needs, with Marco Silva’s side scouring the market for reliable reinforcements both in defence and up front.

Palace are on the lookout for new competition at the back, particularly in light of their impending loss of captain Marc Guehi, while his former club Bournemouth are also monitoring the situation.

Writing about Ake’s situation in November, my colleague, Fraser Fletcher, also backed up claims that City are considering letting the defender leave the Etihad if a suitable offer arrives.

To that end, and with just 18 months remaining on his existing deal and with the club having no plans to extend that, Fletcher said the Cityzens would be seeking a fee of around £25m (€28.6m, $33.6m) to let him leave next month.

