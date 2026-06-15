Bayern Munich are pushing hard to secure the signature of highly-rated Eintracht Frankfurt and Germany left-back Nathaniel Brown, with the Bavarian giants determined to fend off interest from Chelsea and other Premier League sides, TEAMtalk understands.

Sources indicate that Bayern are very keen on the 22-year-old and made fresh contacts with his representatives last week as they look to finalise a deal.

Brown, who came through the ranks at FC Nurnberg before joining Frankfurt, has impressed with his pace, attacking contributions from left-back, and defensive solidity.

The timing could hardly be better for the full-back. On his World Cup debut for Germany, Brown scored his first international goal and provided an assist in a dominant 7-1 opening win over Curaçao, further enhancing his growing reputation on the global stage.

Bayern view Brown as a strong long-term option on the left flank and are hoping to agree a fee in the region of €55million (£47.6m / $63.9m), including add-ons, with Frankfurt.

Brown is very keen on the move to the Allianz Arena, despite interest from clubs in the Premier League.

TEAMtalk revealed earlier this month how Chelsea have identified Brown as a potential replacement for Marc Cucurella, who is joining Real Madrid. However, with Bayern now pushing to seal a deal, the Blues are looking at alternatives.

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My colleague, Graeme Bailey, revealed earlier today how Chelsea could rival Manchester United in the race for former star Lewis Hall, who could leave Newcastle for around £60million.

Chelsea appear to have cooled their interest in Brown, who is admired by Man Utd and Arsenal, too.

With Bayern’s negotiations for Brown advancing, an announcement could come in the coming days or weeks. This would represent another significant statement from Bayern as they strengthen their squad following their recent domestic and European campaigns.

TEAMtalk have been reporting on the interest in Brown for a number of months and several Premier League sides have made contact over a potential move.

However, it’s Bayern who are now pushing for the defender as his reputation continues to grow.

Sources say Brown’s full focus, for now, is on Germany’s World Cup campaign, where despite being written off by many, those inside the camp believe they can win it.

It’s been a good start for them and a brilliant start to what could prove to be a huge summer for one of Europe’s most exciting young defenders.

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