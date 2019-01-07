Nathaniel Clyne opens up on decision to leave Klopp’s Liverpool

Nathaniel Clyne has admitted the last 18 months at Liverpool have been “frustrating”.

Clyne has completed a season-long loan deal to Bournemouth and payed the full 90 minutes in the 3-1 FA Cup defeat to Brighton – only the third time he has completed 90 minutes this season.

The 27-year-old, who signed from Southampton in a £12.5million deal in July 2015, is under contract until 2020 and he looks destined to leave ANfield permanently in the summer after revealing his frustration under Jurgen Klopp,

Clyne said: “I am happy to perform and play 90 minutes. I am looking forward to the rest of the season.

“I have gone a whole season-and-a-half without really playing consistent football, which is unusual to me because I am used to playing a lot.

“This opportunity has arisen and hopefully I can play as many games as I can and stay injury-free.

“It is very frustrating. Knowing you are fit and you can go out there and play, but constantly not getting selected for the team is a bit disappointing.

“I would rather just go out and find another club which would give me the opportunities to play games. This is why I am here.

“I am just looking to play and go step by step.”

Cardiff boss Neil Warnock has accused Liverpool of lacking “class” after claiming he was promised that Clyne would be his player in January and he had a deal in place for the player.

But Clyne says it was the style of play at Bournemouth which convinced him to snub Warnock and sign for Eddie Howe.

“Bournemouth have a great manager and that’s what urged me to come here,” Clyne added. “I’ve looked at how Bournemouth play and it’s similar to my style.

“Saturday was the first time I met my team-mates. I met them in the changing room and they were welcoming. I knew a lot of them beforehand.

“I am looking to nail down the spot at right-back and to hopefully play as many games as I can.”