Nathaniel Clyne reveals three fastest players at Liverpool

Defender Nathaniel Clyne revealed who the fastest player at Liverpool is, before admitting a race between the pair would be close.

Mane signed for Jurgen Klopp’s side from Southampton for £30million in June and has already lit up Anfield, scoring six goals and creating two so far this Premier League campaign.

The Senegal international is known for his lightning pace and Clyne reckons Mane would just pip him in a straight race, although he admits it would be close.

“Me and him in a race? That would be tough and a close one,” Clyne told Goal.

“I have to say, he is faster, definitely when he is on the ball anyway. The top three are Sadio, then me and then Alberto [Moreno].”

Liverpool beat Watford 6-1 over the weekend to catapult themselves to the top of the Premier League standings after seven wins in their last eight league matches.

And Clyne has praised Mane as well as the rest of the squad for contributing to their outstanding start to the season.

“He has been great, he has provided assists and he has scored goals,” added Clyne. “He is on fire at the moment. There’s so much quality around the squad, you look around the dressing room at the players we have got, and we have so much ability.

“We are getting goals from all over the pitch and even [James] Milner is scoring – despite playing at left back!

“It is a joy to watch Phil Coutinho, Mane, [Daniel] Sturridge, [Adam] Lallana and [Roberto] Firmino. They are all playing well and it is going well.”