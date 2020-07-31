Tottenham refuse to rise to Inter bait as major Ndombele decision is made

Tottenham have no intention of selling Tanguy Ndombele this summer, despite Inter Milan showing an interest in the midfielder.

According to Sky Italy, Inter have made initial contact over a move for Spurs’ record £63million signing.

The report adds that the Serie A giants have offered the likes of Marcelo Brozovic, Ivan Perisic and Milan Skriniar as bait in a swap deal.

Jose Mourinho is known to be an admirer of all three players, who are seemingly surplus to requirements at the San Siro.

However, Spurs are not budging over Ndombele and are keen to give the Frenchman another season to prove his worth.

Earlier this month, Mourinho backed the midfielder to turn his career around. That is despite giving him very little game time this season.

The talented 23-year-old made a bright start to life in north London. But he has been used just twice from the bench since the restart.

Ndombele backed to come good at Spurs

But despite his troubles, Spurs and France teammate Moussa Sissoko thinks that Ndombele will come good.

He told The Guardian earlier this month: “Maybe because I am like his big brother, I am a good example because nothing was easy for me at the beginning.

“Tanguy’s first season has not been easy for a lot of reasons, but I speak with him nearly every day. We play together in the national team, so I know him very well.

“I told him just to stay calm, keep working every day, and his time will come. I am sure he will be a success at the club.”

