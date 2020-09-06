Neco Williams makes Liverpool vow after dramatic goal for Wales

Neco Williams says he must stay humble to prove himself at Liverpool after scoring a last-minute winner for Wales against Bulgaria in the Nations League.



The Liverpool teenager, making only his second Wales appearance as a 65th-minute substitute, headed home Jonny Williams’ far-post cross in the fourth minute of stoppage time to secure a 1-0 win in Cardiff.

Now the 19-year-old is likely to make his first start against England – who tried to convince the full-back that his future lay with them – in a Wembley friendly on October 8.

“Next month we’ve got England and that’s going to be a great game,” Williams said after scoring his first goal in senior football.

“With the quality we have in this team we’re going to prove we’re capable of beating them.

“I’m sure it’s going to be a great game. All the boys are excited and can’t wait for the game.”

Wrexham-born Williams could have played for England due to a grandparental qualification.

But he represented Wales through the age grades and committed himself to Ryan Giggs’ team when he won his first senior cap in a 1-0 win in Finland on Thursday.

“England were trying to ring my agent a lot and wanting to speak to me,” Williams said.

“But I weren’t having none of it, my family’s Welsh, I’m Welsh and my friends are Welsh. So it was always going to be Wales.”

On his rise at Liverpool – where he picked up a Premier League winner’s medal last season – he added: “I would just say I’m improving as a player and learning from some of the best players in the world.

“To watch them and watch what they do, that’s only going to improve me as a player.

“If I keep humble and keep working hard, keep getting opportunities, I’ll work hard to show both gaffers (Giggs at Wales and Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool) what I can do.”