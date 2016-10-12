Nedved admits regret at never playing for Man Utd

Former European Player of the Year Pavel Nedved has admitted that the only regret of his career was not playing for Manchester United.

The Czech Republic icon is remembered for spells in Serie A with Lazio and Juventus, and admitted that he turned down a chance to play in the Premier League with Chelsea.

In an interview with Czech news outlet iDNES he was asked if he had any regrets in his career.

“That I never played for Manchester United, I’d have liked that.

“The transfer was never on the table though, there was only Chelsea. I liked the generation of Paul Scholes and Ryan Giggs, who I admired.

“I was a little bit jealous of Karel Poborsky who played in Manchester and experienced great matches. I know he still feels that love.”

The midfielder scored 65 times for Juventus in an eight-year spell, and won three Serie A titles, including two with the Turin club.

All hail Zlatan

Nedved went on to talk about the best player he has played alongside, and it will come as no surprise to some who his pick was.

“In terms of teammates, I’ve had a lot and I don’t want to offend anyone,” Nedved said.

“If I had to say one though, I’d say Zlatan Ibrahimovic. He’s a striker who can cut through defences, he has scary power and height, as well as excellent technique.

“That said, when he came to Juventus he couldn’t finish. What you see today is mainly down to the fact Fabio Capello took him for a half hour of shooting practice after every training session.”