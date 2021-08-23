Tottenham are being strongly linked with a surprise move for Cristiano Ronaldo amid claims the forward’s agent is actively in talks with the North London club.

The 36-year-old is coming to the latter part of one of the most iconic footballing careers in a generation – and in history. Following standout spells in Portugal, England and Spain, he has scored 101 goals in 133 games for Juventus. However, fresh reports have touted his plans for this summer.

La Repubblica claimed that the Italian giants have agreed with Ronaldo to terminate his contract due to financial concerns. Indeed, he only has a year left on that deal.

Further reports in Spain said that he could move back to the Spanish capital, with a Real Madrid return an option.

However, the veteran star has moved to rubbish that speculation with a strongly-worded statement on Instagram.

Despite that, the Italian media are convinced that Ronaldo will leave Juventus this summer. Indeed, he’s meant to be available for a cut-price £25m this summer as the Serie A giants look to rid themselves of the star’s massive salary.

Furthermore, Ronaldo is reportedly open to the idea of returning to the Premier League.

As such, Tottenham sporting director Fabio Paratici is reportedly holding talks with agent Jorge Mendes over a potential deal.

Spurs, though, cannot offer Ronaldo the Champions League football he craves. As per Sport Italia’s Michele Criscitiello, they will meet his salary demands, however. And that, it seems, make them genuine contenders to sign the iconic star.

“Since he came back we have said it, there is a clear will on the part of #Allegri not wanting to start again with #Ronaldo and viceversa,” he said.

“The cycle of CR7 in black and white is over, confirmation has arrived in Udine.

Cristiano Ronaldo in possible Juve exit Cristiano Ronaldo could be set for a return to the Premier League after Juventus and the Portuguese forward are reportedly in talks to sever his contract to help the Italian side's finances.

“Even the #Tottenham [is a] possible destination.”

That ‘confirmation in Udine’ that Criscitiello refers to Sunday’s 2-2 draw at Udinese.

In the match, Ronaldo started on the bench, coming on as second-half substitute.

Reports in Italy claimed Ronaldo has told Juve coach Massimiliano Allegri that he did not want to start.

However, that’s a situation the Juve coach was quick to deny.

Allegri, Nedved discuss Ronaldo situation

Explaining why Ronaldo was left on the bench, Allegrii told DAZN after the match: “Ronaldo is feeling well.

“I had talked to him before the game, telling him he would start on the bench.

“He made himself available, he did well when he entered the pitch.”

DAZN also spoke to Juventus vice-president Pavel Nedved about Ronaldo.

And he insists the decision to leave him on the bench was not because of transfer speculation.

“We mustn’t try to create sensational stories where there aren’t any,” said Nedved.

“It was a decision shared with the player. At the start of the season, naturally he is not at top fitness.

“The coach is trying to use the best line-up at this moment.

“I can absolutely confirm Ronaldo will remain at Juventus this season.”

