‘Negotiations underway’ as Tottenham push to forge Chelsea agreement for second January signing

Tottenham Hotspur have entered discussions as they try to bolster Ange Postecoglou’s squad with the signing of a Chelsea star, according to one transfer insider.

Tottenham chiefs know they need to bring in several new players in the January transfer window so that Postecoglou can continue the great work he has done since arriving in the summer. Tottenham got off to a brilliant start and were top of the Premier League table at one point, though a host of injuries have since seen them slip down to fifth place.

Following injuries to first-choice centre-backs Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven, Spurs are pushing to land a new defender as a priority deal. And according to reports emerging from France, Jean-Clair Todibo could become their first winter signing.

It has been claimed that Spurs have reached an agreement with Nice for his capture. That is despite Manchester United also being interested in the Frenchman, and the Red Devils now benefitting from investment from Nice owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

It seems Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher could soon follow Todibo to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, too. According to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Spurs have stepped up their interest in Gallagher by opening talks over his signing.

‘Negotiations are underway’ between Spurs and Chelsea, with Spurs ‘seeking an agreement’ for a player that is ‘very popular’ among their recruitment staff.

READ MORE: Tottenham, PSG rival Liverpool for signing of midfielder Jurgen Klopp is obsessed with

Chelsea have reportedly set Gallagher’s price tag at £40million. Spurs view this as good value for money, as Gallagher is someone who possesses international experience with England and has also represented Chelsea, Crystal Palace and West Bromwich Albion in the top flight. Plus, at 23 years of age, he has plenty of time to develop into an even better midfielder.

Mauricio Pochettino will be very frustrated if the Cobham academy graduate leaves for Spurs. He has placed his trust in Gallagher, having given him the captain’s armband in 10 league matches so far this term. Gallagher moving to Spurs would also see Chelsea strengthen an English rival they are trying to catch.

Di Marzio’s update is the latest twist in the rather eventful transfer saga surrounding Gallagher. On December 23, it emerged that Pochettino had seemingly gotten his way, with Gallagher poised to remain at Stamford Bridge.

But five days later it was revealed that Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly had ruthlessly put five stars up for sale, with Gallagher among them.

DON’T MISS: Chelsea place full focus on £69.2m centre-back snare that’s entangled in Arsenal move