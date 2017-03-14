Neil Warnock sticks boot into axed Warren Joyce

Cardiff boss Neil Warnock has taken a swipe at sacked Wigan manager Warren Joyce by saying he did not consider the Latics to be a “threat” once they appointed him in November.

Former Manchester United Under-21 boss Joyce was sacked on Monday after winning only six of his 24 games in charge at the DW Stadium.Cardiff are currently 13th in the Sky Bet Championship but were a point above the drop zone, and Wigan, in 21st when Joyce took charge.

“No disrespect but when Wigan appointed him, I was delighted,” Warnock told BBC Radio Wales Sport.”I didn’t think they were going to be a threat to us.

“I like Warren but you can’t just put someone into the Championship who’s never been there – it’s nothing like youth football.”

Warnock recently signed a contract extension to stay as Cardiff manager until the end of the 2017-18 season.

The 68-year-old feels Cardiff are capable of mounting a promotion challenge next term and is confident about his position because of a lack of managerial talent elsewhere.

“I’m in a unique situation for a manager because I’m not bothered if I get the sack – they can sack me tomorrow if they want,” Warnock said.

“If I want another job, I can get another job.

“That’s not being conceited, I just don’t see many good managers around.

“There used to be hundreds, you could name them all but the Championship is not like any other league.”