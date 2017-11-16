Nelson Oliveira set to return for Norwich against Barnsley

Striker Marley Watkins will be hoping to face his former club after making his international debut for Wales against Panama.

Midfielder Alex Tettey continues to recovery from a calf problem, while Alex Pritchard is set to step up his rehabilitation from ankle surgery along with Scotland forward Steven Naismith, who has been sidelined by his own ankle problem.

Defender Jamal Lewis (knee), winger Matt Jarvis (ankle) and midfielder Louis Thompson (Achilles) all remain unavailable.

Barnsley will be without winger Lloyd Isgrove, who sustained a knee injury in the recent home win against Birmingham.

Isgrove’s season was delayed until the end of October due to foot and thigh injuries and after being forced off last time he will not be ready for this weekend.

Midfielder Gary Gardner (leg) has returned to training but remains unavailable and defender Adam Jackson (knee) remains a long-term absentee.

Head coach Paul Heckingbottom has no other new injury or suspension worries as the Reds chase a third straight league win.