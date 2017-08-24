Nemanja Vidic compares Man Utd star to Berbatov

Former Manchester United star Nemanja Vidic has likened Henrikh Mkhitaryan to Dimitar Berbatov but believes the playmaker should be more selfish.

Mkhitaryan has enjoyed an impressive start to the new season and was particularly influential in the second half of United’s 4-0 win at Swansea last weekend.

The Armenian attacker has four assists in his two Premier League games so far, but Vidic wants to see more goals from the 28-year-old.

“[He] is a great player, great on the ball and always a danger to defenders,” Vidic told ESPN FC.

“But the only thing I’d like to see from him is more goals. It seems like he enjoys to create more than score them, which is a nice quality for the team, but I think he should be more selfish and score more himself.

“I remember Dimitar Berbatov when he came to United. He seemed keener to set up a goal rather than score. We wanted him to score goals and the message got through to him and started scoring.”

“Mkhitaryan should be scoring 10-15 league goals each season. United have needed to score them from different positions for a couple of years now.

“The team can’t just rely on the strikers; you need players in midfield and defence scoring. It’s good that [Paul] Pogba is scoring and, while the season is very early, hopefully the team will continue as they have started.”