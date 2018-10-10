Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk has come under fire from current Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman for being ‘too laid back’.

Van Dijk moved to Anfield in a £75million deal from Southampton in January, and almost cost his side when he conceded a late penalty against Manchester City on Sunday.

In addition, the Dutchman made an error against France last month which allowed Olivier Giroud to net in a 2-1 defeat for Holland.

Now, former Everton boss Koeman has hit out at Van Dijk for his mistakes, telling him he has to improve.

“I told Virgil within 30 seconds of the end of the game against France what I thought,” Koeman revealed.

“I know him so well – and that means I know where all his little faults are.

“Virgil has to improve. Not a lot. But sometimes he is a little too laid back. That needs to change.

“There are moments as a defender when you should be no more than three feet away from the striker you are marking.

“And, particularly in Van Dijk’s case, because of the strength and power he has he is too laid back.

“On Monday, when he arrived in our training camp in Zeist, he could see from the look on my face that I was thinking about the foul he made when Liverpool played Man City on Sunday.

“The tackle cost his team a penalty and Virgil realised that he had made the wrong decision.

“It will not affect his chances with me. He is still my main man, but I want him to get better.”

