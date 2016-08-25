Neuer criticises ‘bitter’ Man United for Schweinsteiger treatment

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has hit out at Manchester United’s treatment of his former team-mate Bastian Schweinsteiger.

Schweinsteiger has been exiled at Old Trafford following the arrival of Jose Mourinho this summer, with reports suggesting the midfielder is now training with the reserves.

“It’s very bitter and sad,” Neuer told reporters. “We know how important Bastian was for all his teams, no matter if it was Bayern or the national team.

“For me he was one of the best midfielders in the world and still is. So it’s sad that the football world can’t see him right now.”

Schweinsteiger recently issued a statement via Twitter to reveal that Manchester United would be his last club in Europe.