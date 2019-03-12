Neuer knows how Liverpool will play; wary of Salah’s goal drought

Bayern Munich’s Manuel Neuer takes no comfort from Mo Salah’s recent goal drought and believes Liverpool will attack in the Champions League second leg on Wednesday.

The first leg ended goalless at Anfield – meaning a score draw will be enough to take Jurgen Klopp’s men through to the last eight.

Liverpool’s front three of Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane have scored six European goals between them this season – two fewer than Bayern striker Robert Lewandowski on his own.

However, with Firmino and Mane both getting two in Sunday’s win over Burnley, Salah is on the worst run – five matches – without a goal in his Liverpool career.

Goalkeeper Neuer is taking nothing for granted, though.

“It doesn’t make me more confident that Mo Salah hasn’t been scoring,” said Neuer.

“It’s not important who scores, we’ll have to watch out for all players.

“At set-pieces they’ve got (Virgil) Van Dijk and Joel Matip as well. We want to stop them getting into scoring positions.

“I think Liverpool will attack, so we’ll have to defend well, but we’ll definitely be more attacking than in the first leg.”

Winger Kingsley Coman and defender David Alaba have both trained this week after missing the weekend’s 6-0 win over Wolfsburg with injury but Joshua Kimmich and Thomas Muller miss out through suspension.