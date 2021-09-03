Pundit claims ‘excellent’ signing makes Chelsea ‘even more formidable’

Gary Neville believes Chelsea have made an ‘excellent’ signing in Saul Niguez, who will make them ‘more formidable’ and able to challenge on all fronts this season.

The Spain international joined the Blues on a season-long loan deal from Atletico Madrid, with an option to buy, very late on transfer deadline day. Having also been linked with Manchester United and Barcelona, the 26-year-old opted for Stamford Bridge instead after falling out with Atletico boss Diego Simeone.

Blues boss Thomas Tuchel now boasts incredible central midfield options. He can now choose between a strong quartet of N’Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Jorginho and Saul. And Neville thinks Chelsea have done some great business this summer, after they also landed frontman Romelu Lukaku.

“Saul is just another excellent player,” Neville told Sky Sports.

“He’s got massive experience at the top of La Liga, massive experience in the Champions League and at international level.

“That’s Chelsea’s model and you look at what they’ve done in this transfer window in terms of ins and outs and again, it’s been another exemplary performance from them.

“They are a strong team. I’ve watched them twice already this season, away at Arsenal and away at Anfield.

Chelsea look the business

“That is a really good team, a team that wins and is ready to win more. When they went down to 10 men at Anfield, I never really thought it was going to be easy for Liverpool to break Chelsea down in the second half.

“That’s when you know you are playing against a good team because that’s the toughest place to play.

“And the addition of Saul along with Romelu Lukaku makes them stronger and stronger and stronger. In the midfield with Jorginho, N’Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic they already look really strong.

“You only need two in there with the way they play but Saul’s addition means they can challenge on all fronts. It strengthens them enormously and makes them more formidable than they were at Anfield last Saturday.”

