Neville claims Man Utd hierarchy could have a mutiny on their hands

Gary Neville believes there would be a massive backlash at Manchester United if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was not offered the manager’s job on a permanent basis.

The Norwegian took over as interim boss back in December after Jose Mourinho was sacked following a number of poor performances from the Red Devils.

Since then, Solskjaer has led United on an incredible run of results that has seen them force their way back into contention for the Champions League places.

Their latest result came in the form of a 0-0 draw at home to bitter rivals Liverpool, who are top of the league after earning the point.

United ground out a result despite Solskjaer being forced to make three first-half changes due to injuries, with Juan Mata, Ander Herrera and Jesse Lingard all limping off.

Neville told Sky Sports after the game: “Three months ago if it was 0-0 at home they would have been singing ‘attack, attack, attack’.

“They were singing ‘Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’ all of the second-half. The mood has completely transformed.

“He has the crowd with him. I think at this moment in time if you’re the board you are not in a position where you could give it to someone else, I think there would be a mutiny.

“The fans love him. They were getting behind the team in the second-half but mostly they were singing for him.”