Neville explains why he will ‘no way in a million years’ return to Man Utd

Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville has revealed why he will never return to former club Manchester United in any capacity.

The former Red Devils defender was on Sky Sports’ show The Debate to discuss Jose Mourinho’s sacking on Tuesday.

The Portuguese coach was relieved of his duties following a poor run of results that has left United 11 points off the top four and 19 points off Premier League leaders Liverpool.

And when asked if he would ever return to the club, Neville hinted that he wouldn’t be able to return while insisting Salford was his main focus.

“Absolutely not. I am not fit for purpose at that football club,” Neville told The Debate.

“I own Salford, a non-league, National League club. I love what we are doing here. Absolutely no way in a million years, one would I ever get employed at Manchester United.

“And secondly should I be employed at Manchester United, maybe 15 or 20 years time if I go and prove myself as an incredible sporting director, which I am not planning to do.

“This needs to be the best in class, internationally. We have to take emotion out of it. ‘Get him back!’ No, get the best people, who have run the best clubs in the world and reset properly.”