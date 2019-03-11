Gary Neville has warned Manchester United they have a long way to go before they can consider this a successful season after they slumped to defeat at Arsenal on Sunday.

United put in something of a lethargic display as they lost their unbeaten Premier League record under interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

But with a crucial run of games still to come – which includes two Champions League ties in the quarter-finals, the FA Cup quarter-final clash at Wolves, as well as the Premier League run-in – the former United defender is a more than a little worried.

“If you start to look at the period from April 9-28 it’s a real testing period. With the squad that is creaking a little bit. There is a long way to go for this to be a successful season for United,” Neville told Sky Sports.

“They have to be careful not to end up falling in between everything and doing well but not really concentrating on one competition more than the other. That’s something which Ole has to concentrate on in this next five or six weeks.”

Assessing their loss to Arsenal, a match in which Solskjaer blamed the officials, Neville added: “The big moments in the game went to Arsenal.

“I think the players looked lethargic, they looked like they had fatigue in their legs. They looked like they were getting out what happened in midweek in terms of the system.

“They really sat deep. It worked on Wednesday to an extent because they got the goal late on but I thought they should have been a bit more on the front foot in the first 25 minutes. That is the bit Ole will look at.”