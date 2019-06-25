Paul Pogba should be shown the door at Manchester United if the player has told the club he’s unhappy with life at Old Trafford.

That’s according to Gary Neville, who claims the club should not feel obliged to keep any star, regardless of stature, if they don’t want to be there.

There has been intense speculation about the 26-year-old’s happiness at United and last weekend he admitted he was considering “a new challenge somewhere else”.

Real Madrid have a long-standing interest in Pogba and Juventus are interested in bringing back the France midfielder, three years after selling him to United for a then world-record fee of £89million.

“They don’t have to keep any player,” Neville told Sky Sports.

“Manchester United are a better team when Paul Pogba plays but if players don’t want to be at the club – that doesn’t mean Pogba, he may want to be at the club – you have to get everybody onside and aligned with where you’re going.

“Ultimately, that’s the first thing Ole had to do – to work out who was going to be ready for the club moving forward.

“I’m still unsure on many players. I see the speculation on Sky Sports News and online and it looks like it could be moving all the time.

“You’ve got to get players in before you let them go because being armed with the money makes you vulnerable.”

The view if of stark contrast to Stan Collymore, who at the weekend claimed United should build their side around Pogba and should sign two players to help bring out the best in him.

Pogba’s wish to leave United, meanwhile, resulted in this apparent message to the player from executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward.

