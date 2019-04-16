Neville explains why Solskjaer should rest Man Utd stars v Man City

Gary Neville reckons Manchester United’s chances of claiming a top-four finish in the Premier League would be better served by resting key players against Manchester City next week.

United face Barcelona in their Champions League quarter-final second leg on Tuesday night but face a renewed battle to claim a place in the competition next season after Arsenal on Monday night stole a march on fourth place.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side next face Everton in the Premier League on Sunday, before they host City at Old Trafford the following Wednesday.

But Neville reckons it is the April 28 showdown with Maurizio Sarri’s Chelsea which will ultimately determine their top-four fate – and has urged Solskjaer to rest players against Manchester City to further their chances.

“Sunday away to Everton is the most winnable of the games,” Neville told Sky Sports.

“If they beat City but lose to Chelsea, they are still in and around the top four.

“If they lose to City but beat Chelsea, they are in the top four.

“So if they were to win against Everton on Sunday, the game to change players around a bit would be the City game.

“That’s not them going into the City game thinking United can lose the game, they have to win.

“But with four games in ten days you can’t play the same eleven players.

“My view would be that if they beat Everton on Sunday then make two or three changes against City, whilst still trying to get the result.”

Hmm, nothing to do with the fact that a win for City at Old Trafford will shift the title chase in the favour of Pep Guardiola’s side ahead of Liverpool?!