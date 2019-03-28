Neville has message for Ed Woodward after Solskjaer announcement

Gary Neville has told Ed Woodward that he must “support” Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the transfer market after Manchester United appointed the Norwegian as permanent boss.

A move that had seemed inevitable for weeks finally materialised on Thursday when Solskjaer was handed the full-time reins, having turned United’s form around since replacing Jose Mourinho in December.

Solskjaer has won 14 of his 19 games in charge, reviving the club’s hopes of a top-four finish and unexpectedly guiding United to the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

“I’m delighted for Ole,” Neville wrote on Twitter. “I didn’t think this would happen when he was appointed.

“However the results and spirit in the club have been incredible since he arrived and he deserves it.

“He now needs support in the transfer market in terms of finance and the right resource!”

After the appointment, Woodward explained why United had no choice but to put the 46-year-old in charge, he said: “Since coming in as caretaker manager in December, the results Ole has delivered speak for themselves.

“More than just performances and results, Ole brings a wealth of experience, both as a player and as a coach, coupled with a desire to give young players their chance and a deep understanding of the culture of the club. This all means that he is the right person to take Manchester United forward.

“I want to thank Ole and the coaching team for everything they have done so far and congratulate him on this richly deserved appointment. The fans and everyone at the club are behind him as he looks to take us where we need to be and build the next stage of our history.”

