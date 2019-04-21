Neville in furious rant at Man Utd players after Everton thumping

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville has launched a scathing attack on the club following the 4-0 defeat at Everton.

First-half goals from Richarlison and Gylfi Sigurdsson stunned Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s lethargic side before Lucas Digne and Theo Walcott piled on the misery at Goodison Park.

The loss was United‘s sixth in eight games in all competitions and turned up the heat on Solskjaer and his misfiring players, whose fortunes have slumped since the Norwegian was made permanent manager last month.

United, who remain sixth in the table, have now conceded 48 goals in the Premier League this term, their most in a top-flight campaign since 1979.

Speaking on Sky Sports after the setback, Neville said: “I’m furious, to be honest. The fact he (manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer) had to apologise to the fans is embarrassing.

“I’ve often said that if clubs have weeds in the garden, you’ve got to get rid of them. But there are Japanese weeds rotting that football club, and it’s attacking the foundations of the house that need dealing with properly.

“Those players well and truly have their heads on the line.

“Everton ran four kilometres further in the first half. Everton?! You die for every single inch on the pitch.

“It’s embarrassing just watching some of those (United) players out there today. I’m absolutely furious.

“That performance was rancid. I don’t need to name names, you know who they are. They are in the newspapers every day, they are on social media today.”