Former Manchester United star Phil Neville admitted that he had a good chuckle at Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s furious rant after the match against Everton on Saturday.

The Red Devils claimed an important victory at Goodison Park after two defeats in a row. But the United boss was left fuming that their match was so early after their Champions League clash against Istanbul Basaksehir on Wednesday.

The 3-1 victory helped ease some pressure on the Norwegian, who has been tipped for the sack at Old Trafford.

Losses to Arsenal and then Istanbul Basaksehir saw former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino once again linked with the job.

United went behind in the game but hit back with two Bruno Fernandes strikes and an Edinson Cavani goal.

Solskjaer was expected to show some relief at a good result but instead focused on the fixture schedulers in a huge rant.

Neville was was left shocked by what he saw, insisting he had never seen his former teammate that riled up.

Steve Bower, in the studio with him at Premier League Productions, asked Neville what he was laughing at.

Neville replied: “Well, it was quite funny wasn’t it? I mean he was angry wasn’t he, him.

“No [I’ve not seen Solskjaer like that] but I can understand what he’s thinking, it is a disgrace.

Subscribe to TEAMtalk’s daily newsletter…

“I know we’re working for the Premier League today but it is a disgrace that they go to Turkey on Wednesday night and then have to play at 12.30 on a Saturday morning.

“Physically, physically for a player that’s not elite programming, that’s not elite scheduling, that’s treating players like a piece of meat.

“That’s not looking out for the best of the player.”

Ole expects more from Fernandes

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists that Bruno Fernandes has far more to offer, especially with his positioning in games.

Fernandes’ brace inspired United to a crucial 3-1 win over Everton on Saturday. Indeed, he also laid on a late, unselfish assist for Edinson Cavani’s first Red Devils goal.

That took his tally to 31 goal involvements in 33 games since moving to Old Trafford in January, with pundits Joe Cole and Rio Ferdinand applauding the 26-year-old’s efforts.

However, despite Fernandes’ continuing leadership, Solskjaer insists that the Portuguese can bring more to the team.

“Great performance, leading the boys,” the manager told MUTV (via the MEN) of the midfielder’s performance.

“With his desire and determination he is everywhere on the pitch, sometimes that frustrates me. Because sometimes there are passes being played to where he should have been and he is not there.” Read more…