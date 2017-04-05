‘Erratic’ Sakho not good enough for Liverpool – Gary Neville

Gary Neville reckons Mamadou Sakho is too “erratic” to play at the top level – but will continue to do well for sides at the bottom of the table.

Sakho was dropped from the first-team squad by Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp following disciplinary incidents on the club’ pre-season trip to America.

Crystal Palace snapped up the France international in January on loan until the end of the season and the 27-year-old has put in several impressive performances.

However, Neville doubts that he will ever make it at Liverpool due to his inability to deal with certain defensive situations.

“It’s like when goalkeepers go to clubs at the bottom of the table and they are flying around making saves all the time and everyone says he’s a great goalkeeper,” Neville told Sky Sports.

“The great goalkeepers are the ones who don’t do anything for 20 minutes and then make a great save.

“In the top teams you’re only going to get three or four instances where you’re brought into play.

“When you see goalkeepers flying around making saves all the time, we don’t get conned by that, I don’t think.

“Put him in a top game where people are a bit more cute.

“Crystal Palace were all camped close together, but all of a sudden in a team with aspirations to attack all the time, which say when he was at Liverpool he would, the full-backs go forward, all of the sudden Sakho’s on his own with his other centre-back, he’s exposed, he’s isolated. It’s a completely different game.

“So I think ultimately now Sakho’s playing where he should be playing where he has players around him, cuddling him from a centre-back’s point of view, so his full-back’s tucking in, his midfield players being close to him.

“He will defend resolutely, he obviously gives his all in games.

“But he’s a bit erratic and rash to play at the top level, and that’s why Liverpool let him go.”