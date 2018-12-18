Gary Neville has reacted to Paul Pogba’s deleted social media post mocking the sacking of Jose Mourinho.

Just 45 minutes after the announcement, Pogba posted on both his Instagram and Twitter pages with a picture of himself appearing smirking with the message ‘caption this’. Thirty minutes later, the post was deleted, presumably on the advice of his management.

And since then Neville, who has championed the appointment of Mauricio Pochettino to replace Mourinho, hit back with a Twitter post of his own.

The former Man Utd skipper tweeted: “Caption this. You do one as well!”

Mourinho’s sacking came as something of a surprise when Manchester United announced on Tuesday morning that the Portuguese boss been shown the door.

In a brief statement on the club’s website, the club announced: “Jose Mourinho has left the club with immediate effect.

“The club would like to thank Jose for his work during his time at Manchester United and to wish him success in the future.

“A new caretaker manager will be appointed until the end of the current season, while the club conducts a thorough recruitment process for a new, full-time manager.”

What do you make of Pogba's reaction to Mourinho's dismissal? He deleted this tweet shortly after it was published. Follow updates and reaction after Jose Mourinho is sacked as @ManUtd manager here: https://t.co/kouvEuOFMj pic.twitter.com/NPdXOp3IOJ — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) December 18, 2018

Much has been written about Pogba’s relationship with former Red Devils boss Mourinho, which has been heavily scrutinised in the wake of intense speculation surrounding Pogba’s future.

Talk of a rift between the pair intensified when footage emerged of a tense training ground exchange just days after the France midfielder was stripped of the vice-captaincy.

And Neville has made it clear about his feelings concerning Pogba, who was a World Cup-winner with France in the summer.