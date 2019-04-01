Neville makes surprising prediction over Liverpool’s toughest games

Gary Neville has said that he does not believe Liverpool’s 2-1 victory over Tottenham on Sunday – nor the home fixture against Chelsea – will be their toughest games in their search for the title.

Liverpool’s dramatic win over Mauricio Pochettino’s men led them two points clear of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League, having played a game more.

The Reds have six more fixtures to navigate if they are to win their first title since 1990, and Neville believes that away trips to the likes of Southampton and Newcastle will be tougher tests for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

“I don’t think [Tottenham] is the toughest game for Liverpool,” the pundit told Sky Sports News. “I think Southampton away, Cardiff away, even Newcastle away, could provide tougher and sterner opposition.

“It’s those games that can sometimes freak you out a bit, especially as a couple of those teams are in relegation battles.

“We are at Southampton on Friday and Liverpool will start as favourites, but those games can be tougher than this type of game, when everybody is up for it, the fans, the players, and it’s an obvious difficult opponent.

“I don’t see Tottenham and Chelsea at home as the games that will catch Liverpool out. If they are going to have a problem I think it will be those away games.”

Neville also believes that City have the advantage in the next four games, playing before Liverpool on each occasion.

“I also think City have an advantage in the next four games as they play in front of Liverpool. I think it’s always an advantage to play first so they can get the points on the board and put pressure on.”

Liverpool’s trip to St. Mary’s on Friday is followed by the first leg of a Champions League quarter-final against FC Porto at Anfield next Tuesday.