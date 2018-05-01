Neville on why Pogba sale would deter big names joining Man Utd

Gary Neville reckons big-name players would be “put off” joining Manchester United if the club took the decision to sell Paul Pogba this summer.

There have been reports claiming that the club could look to sell the Frenchman this summer after rumours of a rift with manager Jose Mourinho.

Atletico Madrid are the latest club to be linked with a move for the inconsistent midfielder.

Pogba’s form has been up and down this season with him being occasionally left on the bench by his manager, but he did score at the weekend in a 2-1 victory over Arsenal.

When asked whether he expected Pogba to leave in the summer transfer window, Neville told Sky Sports: “I’m not confident but at the same time I haven’t heard anything that suggests he’s definitely going.

“In my view United took a hit on [Angel] Di Maria, are they really going to do that again with Pogba? It’s a big, big call to sell him.

“You could put off the big players you’re trying to attract to the club as well. I hope he stays and it works out for him.”

On the criticism of Pogba’s performances this season, Neville added: “When you put yourself out there like he has you have to back it up with performances that are consistent.

“I’m glad he’s taking the blame. Consistency is the key thing for him. United are a better team with him in it – they should keep him and make him the player he can be.”

