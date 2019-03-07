Neville puts timeframe on when Man Utd will announce Solskjaer

Gary Neville believes Manchester United will announce the permanent appointment of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the “next couple of weeks”.

Marcus Rashford’s dramatic stoppage-time penalty secured injury-hit United an extraordinary 3-1 victory against the odds at PSG as Solskjaer’s men marched into the Champions League quarter-finals.

The odds were stacked against them after losing 2-0 in the first leg – but United turned the improbable into reality in an extraordinary Parc des Princes clash, securing a 3-1 victory and progress on away goals.

Solskjaer revealed his game plan in Paris, while Romelu Lukaku also made an impassioned plea for the interim manager to be handed the reins permanently.

“I think he will definitely get the job,” said Neville of Solskjaer.

“United have tried everything the last 5-6 years. Ole has produced the best football in the last 7 years since Sir Alex left, the players seem very happy. I’m certain United will appoint him.

“I will be surprised if Solskjaer isn’t awarded the job during the International break in the next couple of weeks.”

Solskjaer’s appointment raised a few eyebrows in December following his previous spell in the Premier League at Cardiff City – but he has proved the doubters wrong.

“I can’t believe what’s happened,” admitted Neville. “I thought when he first came in that it was to reconnect the club to the fans, the players, to get everyone happy – a safe pair of hands.

“Someone that the club can rely upon to give good information to the board about what the players are like and then they would appoint the best manager in the world [but] Ole’s results are Premier League title-winning results. The form guide says it all.

“The performances are very good, the fans are loving it, it’s been a sensational three months.”

