Neville reveals fear over Ronaldo transfer that could backfire on Man Utd

Man Utd legend Gary Neville acknowledged a fear over the return of Cristiano Ronaldo, though insisted his arrival could spark a “great season”.

The Portuguese forward is on course to return to Man Utd after the club moved quickly to reach an agreement with Juventus. The Italian side will reportedly receive €15m plus €8m in add-ons for his sale. Sky Sports News claimed Ronaldo will be paid around £25m-per-year (£480,000-per-week).

Even at 36, Ronaldo remains one of the most potent attacking forces in world football. Speaking to Sky Sports, Neville hailed his former team-mate’s return as “fantastic” news, though did acknowledge “nostalgic” moves are anything but sure-fire successes in football.

“It’s fantastic news,” said Neville. “A little bit nostalgic and nostalgia doesn’t always work in football, it kicks you sometimes when you don’t expect it.”

As late as midday on Friday, bitter rivals Man City were the odds-on favourites to land Ronaldo. Seeing the goal machine in sky blue would’ve been “torture” for Man Utd fans according to Neville.

He added: “the idea of him going to City was torture for United fans. If there is a big player available United have to be in the market for that player.

“What they’ve done is bolster the squad with a proven goalscorer, a club legend. It will give the club an incredible 12 months and United fans are going to be absolutely rocking to see one of their own come back and play.

“He will score goals and give them brilliant moments.”

“Different Cristiano Ronaldo” – Neville

Whether Ronaldo’s arrival will be enough to catapult Man Utd into genuine title contention, only time will tell. But despite admitting Ronaldo in his mid-thirties is a “different” player than he used to be, Neville believes the move could spark a “great season”.

“This could give them a temporary shot in the arm that would potentially get them right up there,” said Neville.

“This news gives me more hope that Man Utd could have a great season. This is one of the most special players who has ever played the game of football.

“He’ll play regularly as a number nine and I’m sure they’ll put legs around him. Cristiano will be coming to win trophies, personal accolades and set the Premier League on fire.

“It is a different Cristiano Ronaldo. But he’s someone who still has those bursts of speed over short spaces that will cause problems.”

