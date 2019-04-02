Neville: Solskjaer must make 12 deals for Man Utd to catch Liverpool

Gary Neville claims that Manchester United have spent £700million to still be well behind Liverpool and Man City at the current moment.

The Red Devils have had a drastic upturn in form since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s arrival in December, but they are still 16 points behind neighbours City and 18 points behind bitter rivals Liverpool.

On top of that, Neville thinks that Solskjaer will have to make decisions on 12-15 players this summer in order to put his own stamp on the squad.

“Over the last six or seven years, United have put £700m into that squad, and they’re still falling well short of where Liverpool and Manchester City are at the moment – they’re 16-18 points behind,” Neville told Sky Sports.

“So what you have to look at is how United bridge that gap, and yes they will do that through the spirit that Solskjaer has created, but they have to get better players on the pitch that can compete with Liverpool and City to go along with some of the very good players they’ve already got.

“United have a big, big job. There are four or five players that Solskjaer will want to keep that are out of contract and he needs to tie down. There are four or five players he will need to bring in, and there are probably four or five players that he needs to get out.

“If you think about that in terms of the job over the next two or three months, you’ve got probably 12 live situations; four players to sign new contracts, four players to get into the club, four players to get out for the most money possible.

“That needs a good ‘wheeler-dealer’ behind the scenes, someone who can manage that situation. United haven’t been brilliant at that in the last few years.

“I think that’s the big job. That’s not Solskjaer’s job, but it will determine the outcome of his success in terms of the future.”