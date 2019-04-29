Neville talks up £40m Leicester star for Man Utd move

Gary Neville believes that Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans should be on the radar of every top six Premier League club.

Tielemans has been a revelation since moving to the Foxes on loan from Ligue 1 giants Monaco in January.

The midfielder has scored three goals and added another five assists in 11 Premier League appearances, with his latest strike coming in the impressive 3-0 win over 10-man Arsenal on Sunday.

Leicester are said to be eager to sign the Belgium international on a permanent basis, but his reported £40m valuation could prove to be a major stumbling block to any club outside of the big six.

And Neville feels that those clubs could look to buy Tielemans after his Leicester “dress rehearsal”.

“With Tielemans, I think the issue that Leicester will have is that there are midfields in the top six that need strengthening,” he said.

“He is 21 years old, available, they say, for £40m. He’s proved himself in the Premier League, almost like a dress rehearsal at Leicester.

“Leicester could struggle to keep him because of the fact that other clubs may want him.”

