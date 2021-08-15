Gary Neville believes he knows what the future now holds for Tottenham talisman Harry Kane after noticing a trend was bucked in the final match of the opening weekend’s fixtures.

The 28-year-old striker continues to be linked with a blockbuster transfer to Man City. In a twist of fate, Tottenham squared off against Kane’s would-be suitor in their opening fixture of the new season on Sunday. Operating at centre-forward in Kane’s absence, Son Heung-min scored the match-winning goal on an afternoon where a home-grown talent earned rave reviews.

Judging by Sunday’s clash, the team that needed Kane the most was Man City after struggling to crack Tottenham’s defensive code in the absence of a recognised No. 9.

And per Neville, that is exactly what he believes will soon happen after stating he thinks Kane is “gone.”

Neville’s declaration stemmed from Kane being one of very few players who helped England reach the Euro 2020 final that did not feature this weekend.

Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo has repeatedly insisted Kane needs more time to get up to speed. However, several other England players who played significant minutes at Euro 2020 were either substitutes or starters this weekend.

Luke Shaw and Harry Maguire both started for Man Utd. Declan Rice, Mason Mount and Raheem Sterling were also chosen from the off for their respective clubs.

The likes of Bukayo Saka, Kalvin Phillips, Kieran Trippier, and Man City defensive duo Kyle Walker and John Stones were all named on their respective benches.

Speaking in his role as a pundit on Sky Sports (via the Express), Neville said: “I just read into the fact that every other England player that’s been part of the Euros has been involved this weekend either on the bench or in the squad.

“Harry Kane would be here today I feel if there was no doubt over his future. I took it that he’s gone.

“I just felt him not being visible in the stadium; the most prominent Tottenham player, first game of the season not being visible in this stadium? We have a lot of cameras around and I suspect we were looking for him everywhere. To not see him here today was a surprise.”

The PA news agency reported Kane was in the stadium during the match. However, he was never seen in public view.

The Sky Sports cameras will have been desperately scanning for a sight of Kane during the contest, especially when Tottenham fans began singing “Are you watching Harry Kane?”

No other explanation for Kane absence – Neville

Neville added: “There are no Premier League games this week and there is five or six days to do something. I do believe that to me he’s gone with him not being on the bench.

“I might be completely wrong and two weeks time I’ll be delighted to come here and watch him for Tottenham.

“But every other England player has been involved. Sancho was on the bench yesterday, Kalvin Phillips was on the bench.

“They’ve all had very limited time for training. But at the very least they’ve been on the bench and Harry Kane ordinarily would be.

“He’s the most professional player you’ll ever see so something is going on.”

