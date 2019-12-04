Neville urges Solskjaer to spend Glazers’ money on three signings

Gary Neville has urged Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to spend the owners’ money with three January signings, as he bids to get Manchester United back to challenging for major honours.

United are eight points behind fourth-placed Chelsea after enduring their worst start to a season since 1988/89 and Neville believes United are desperate for experienced players.

The weekend’s draw with Aston Villa led to a report in The Sun suggesting that the United boss had told his players he feared the sack if they lost against Spurs on Wednesday night.

The Norwegian branded the story “lies” but there’s no doubt he is under pressure at Old Trafford with the same source claiming Gareth Southgate is in the running to replace him in the summer.

Neville opened up on the “difficult” situation at the club and urged Solskjaer to go and spend the Glazers’ money on some experienced additions.

“Ole needs to spend the owners’ money in January,” Neville told talkSPORT. “He is doing what I call a ‘pure job’. He is essentially clearing out Van Gaal and Mourinho’s players and tried to bring in players who were young and British in the summer, with Daniel James, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Harry Maguire.

“But these players are not mature enough, they haven’t got enough experience or quality in the squad and they’re suffering badly. They’re well short in terms of investment and quality. Ole doesn’t want to just be clearing the decks for other people to come in and benefit, he needs to make sure he benefits from it.

“And so he needs to spend the money and be ruthless with the board. It takes a lot for me to say these things publicly because I’m so connected to the club, but he needs to spend their money and he needs to spend it well.

“I would say he needs a couple of midfield players and he needs a striker – that’s essential. A minimum of a midfield player and striker in January. He needs to line up two or three experienced players, because their current players are struggling on the pitch without guidance. They really are struggling, they need support out there.

“You look at James, Mason Greenwood, Scott McTominay, Andreas Pereira, Marcus Rashford, they all need experience alongside them. There’s no doubt they’re giving their all, but without some guidance, it’s just really difficult.”