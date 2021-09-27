Gary Neville calls on Man Utd to sign brilliant teenager over Declan Rice

Manchester United legend Gary Neville says his old club should sign Jude Bellingham over his England teammate Declan Rice, if given the opportunity to sign either.

West Ham midfielder Rice has been regularly linked with a move to the Red Devils over the past two seasons. However, it’s unclear if United will move for the 22-year-old again, unless they decide to have a midfield clearout next summer. Rice is now said to be available for around £90million.

Bellingham, meanwhile, has been going from strength to strength since moving to Germany as a 16-year-old.

The Borussia Dortmund star has been a regular for the German giants and has also shone in the Champions League.

United tried to land Bellingham from Birmingham before his eventual move to Dortmund. Indeed, they gave the player the ‘hard sell’ before he opted for the Bundesliga instead.

However, a source from The Sun states: “The ground work they [Man Utd] put in has made a lasting impression on Jude and his family.

“His memories from that day and the interactions he had with the club are extremely fond ones. United did everything right so maybe in the future that will work in their favour.”

But given a straight choice between Bellingham and Rice, Neville thinks United should plump for the former.

When asked during a Q&A on Twitter, the former right-back was asked who he would prefer – and his response was emphatic.

Neville sick of apology culture

Neville has also revealed that he wants Premier League footballers to “sack” the “PR people” in control of their social media. His rant comes after Bruno Fernandes apologised for missing a penalty.

The Portugal playmaker missed a late spot-kick against Aston Villa on Saturday, blowing a chance for United to snatch a draw.

On the Q&A, Neville added: “It’s embarrassing! They need to sack their PR people, speak with some authenticity and get on with it.

“I’m going to go big on this in the next few weeks. They’ve all got these comms managers, that are creating personalities that don’t exist!”

