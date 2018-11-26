Gary Neville says Liverpool’s impressive Premier League form may well be worrying league leaders Manchester City.

Man City churned out another impressive victory at West Ham are remain top of the table, but they failed to open up a bigger lead on Jurgen Klopp’s men, who remain just two points behind.

Liverpool themselves produced a professional display as they saw off Watford away from home and Neville believes City may just start to get concerned if Klopp’s men can stay in touch with the champions.

“Liverpool are hanging on in there, and they have just got to stay really close (to Man City),” Neville told Sky Sports.

“There have been times when I was part of teams where we were chasing and hunting down.

“Stay on the shoulder, stay close – it unnerves teams when you don’t go away and you think about expecting them to drop points.

“There’s that feeling that you’re busting a gut – particularly when you’re in front. I’ve had it the other way when we’ve been hunted down, where you expected a team to drop points somewhere and they didn’t, and I expected us to be a few points in front and we’re not.

“I don’t think it’s the point of the season where Man City will feel that, but Liverpool have to go into February or March on the coat-tails of Man City.

“That is a difficult ask. Man City just amass points, goals and possession – everything is impressive.”

Neville though has revealed his thoughts about Maurizio Sarri’s Chelsea and he believes the 2017 Premier League champions will not be challenging for the title in 2019.

“I watched Chelsea at West Ham for the first time a few weeks ago and I didn’t get the feeling I was watching a team who were about to challenge for the title,” added Neville.

“I got the feeling I was watching a team that was better than last year, playing a good style of football, but not at Liverpool or Man City’s level.

“They’re doing a good job and what I saw about Liverpool at Stamford Bridge, I thought Liverpool were better.”