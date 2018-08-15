New Arsenal star makes outlandish claim about title chances

New Arsenal signing Matteo Guendouzi believes that Arsenal can win the title despite losing to reigning champions Manchester City last weekend.

The 19-year-old said to the Evening Standard: “Yes, I believe we can win it this season because of the players and staff we have,”

“We truly believe and will do everything we can to win as many games as we can and to have a fantastic season. I truly believe we can do it.

“Man City are a top team but there are a lot of top teams in this division because the Premier League is the best league in Europe.

“There are plenty of others but we can be very positive and achieve good things this season. We can win titles because of the environment we have here and the quality of the players at our disposal.”

Unai Emery has a different opinion though stating after the 2-0 loss to Manchester City that the reigning champions are the ahead of Arsenal at the present.

At the weekend Guendouzi made his debut for Arsenal and played the full 90 minutes at the Emirates in a tough start to the season for the Gunners.

The Frenchman played in Ligue 2 last season for Lorient and attracted the attention of high profile clubs such as Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund before deciding to join Arsenal.

The France youth international joined the Gunners for £7m and manager Unai Emery is set to have big plans for Guendouzi.

